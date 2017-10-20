Bank Standard Creditors Committee convenes for next meeting

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ The next meeting of Creditors Committee of Bank Standard CJSC, which is in the process of liquidation, is being held today.

Report informs, the meeting was organized at the administrative building of the Bank's liquidator Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF), located at Babek Avenue 16, Khatai district, Baku.

Chairman of the Committee, lawyer Akram Hasanov, about 40 creditors of Bank Standard, as well as ADIF employees are attending the meeting.

As the process started, the creditors expressed dissatisfaction with the absence of Vugar Abdullayev, ADIF Deputy Executive Director: "Azad Javadov, who worked prior to him, had come here at least once".

A. Hasanov said that he agrees with the creditors in this issue: "I also appealed to Vugar Abdullayev to participate here. But he said that he cannot attend because of lack of time".