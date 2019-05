Bank Respublika demonstrates growth in financial statements on Q1

​Bank Respublika demonstrates growth in financial statements on Q1

30 April, 2019 10:57

https://report.az/storage/news/11b95988846000d56035ca4dc594fc23/261da9de-1faa-4465-baf3-1ea88da56eb0_292.jpg As of March 31, 20019, Bank Respublika’s assets exceeded AZN 1 billion, up 47% from the previous year, Report informs. The Bank says the total capital rose by 28%, loan portfolio – by 45%, deposit portfolio – by 60% and net profit tripled. Net interest profit doubled to AZN 8.14 million, net operating profit quadrupled to AZN 2.48 million.