Bank Ombudsman met with World Bank official representatives

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Bank Ombudsman of Azerbaijan Ikram Karimov has met with the World Bank Group Chief Financial Advisers Ivor Stuke and Rozamund Kler Gredi.

Report informs, Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) said.

ABA Executive Director Yunus Abdulov, Chief Economist Bahruz Ahmadov and Executive Secretary of the Bank Ombudsman Elchin Hasanov attended the meeting.

The main purpose of the meeting was to get information about the newly established Bank Ombudsman institution, the work done and to exchange views.

Karimov informed the guests about importance of creation of the Bank Ombudsman, the work done, statistics of appeals, partner banks, problems and their solutions, international relations and spoke about future works.

Representatives of the World Bank Group said, the establishment of Bank Ombudsman institution in Azerbaijan is a crucial.