​Bank of Japan leaves interest rates unchanged

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Bank of Japan left its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged on Thursday, asserting its pledge to keep interest rate extremely low for an extended period of time amid indications of global economic slowdown, Report informs referring to Morningstar.

The policy board of the BoJ voted 7-2 to purchase government bonds so that the yield of 10-year JGBs will remain at around zero %.

The board maintained interest rate at -0.1% on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank.