 Top
    Close photo mode

    Bank of Baku writes off loan debts of dead and missing oilmen

    The bank has decided to write off tehir debts

    Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Bank of Baku OJSC has decided to write off credit debts of the oilmen dead and missing in the fire on December 4 in the platform No.10 of "Guneshli" oil rig.

    Report informs referring to the bank, among the dead and missing oil workers 11 people had credit debt Bank of Baku, which will be completely canceled: "Bank of Baku expresses its deepest condolences to the families and friends of deceased".

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi