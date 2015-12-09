Bank of Baku writes off loan debts of dead and missing oilmen

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Bank of Baku OJSC has decided to write off credit debts of the oilmen dead and missing in the fire on December 4 in the platform No.10 of "Guneshli" oil rig.

Report informs referring to the bank, among the dead and missing oil workers 11 people had credit debt Bank of Baku, which will be completely canceled: "Bank of Baku expresses its deepest condolences to the families and friends of deceased".