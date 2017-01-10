Bank of Baku’s Directors Board member resigns

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Member of 'Bank of Baku' OJSC Board of Directors, the Head of financial sector Vusal Eynullayev has resigned.

Report was informed in the bank.

V.Eynullayev has transferred to “Gilan Holding” LLC.

Notably, 'Bank of Baku' operates since 1994. Its authorized capital is 52.87 mln AZN. 35% of bank’s shares belong to Turkish company NAB Holding, 31.11% to Hikmat Abuzar oglu Ismayilov (sole owner of “Azsigorta” OJSC), 28.89% to Azpetrol oil company and 5% to Elchin Hamid oglu Isayev (Chairman of Observation Council).