 Top
    Close photo mode

    Bank of Baku’s Directors Board member resigns

    Vusal Eynullayev is reported to transfer to “Gilan Holding”

    Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Member of 'Bank of Baku' OJSC Board of Directors, the Head of financial sector Vusal Eynullayev has resigned. 

    Report was informed in the bank.

    V.Eynullayev has transferred to “Gilan Holding” LLC.

    Notably, 'Bank of Baku' operates since 1994. Its authorized capital is 52.87 mln AZN. 35% of bank’s shares belong to Turkish company NAB Holding, 31.11% to Hikmat Abuzar oglu Ismayilov (sole owner of “Azsigorta” OJSC), 28.89% to Azpetrol oil company and 5% to Elchin Hamid oglu Isayev (Chairman of Observation Council). 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi