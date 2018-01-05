Bank of America blocks clients from participating in bitcoin investment

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Investment department of Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch blocked clients and financial advisors access to bitcoin operations.

Report informs referring to the Wall Street Journal, said press service of the Bank. The reason was that such kind of investments was not considered satiable.

Some time ago the Bank refused to serve its customers with bitcoin futures operations.

Financial advisors were banned from Grayscale’s Bitcoin Investment Trust, fund directly invested in bitcoin investments.

Recently, the wave of bans was imposed in several countries including US. The US branch of UBS bank, JPMorgan, Citigroup, Royal Bank of Canada and other banks banned their customers to trade with bitcoin.