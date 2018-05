Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Total volume of deposits placed in commercial banks based in Azerbaijan amounted to 8 077.3 million AZN on March 1, 2016.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the volume of deposits declined by 566 million AZN or 6.5% in comparison with February 1.

Notably, in comparison with January 1, household deposits declined by 987.8 million AZN or 13.9%, in the same period of 2015 to 144.6 million AZN or 1.8%.