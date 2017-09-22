Baku will play host to the Fifth Fair of Investors

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijan Micro-Finance Association (AMFA) will hold the Fifth Investors Fair in Baku on October 6 entitled "The Future of Microfinance in Azerbaijan - Difficulties and Opportunities".

Report informs citing the AMFA, main purpose of the event is to attract foreign investors to support the development of small and medium-sized businesses in the regions.

The conference is expected to include representatives of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament, leaders of the Ministry of Economy Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA), National Confederation of Entrepreneurs Organizations of Azerbaijan (AEC), investment companies, financial experts, mass media outlets, and etc.

Various awards will be presented at the event. Microfinance institutions will have an opportunity to learn about new technological tools and opportunities of the sector.