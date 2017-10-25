Baku Stock Exchange makes personnel change

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/9465d0ed53089a8b8928345773102f4b/1453d379-6bae-423c-bef9-68636ab93001_292.jpg

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) was changed.

Report informs, Ayan Imanova, who has held this position, has been replaced by Aysel Isayeva.

Notably, BSE was established in 1997. Its authorized capital is AZN 1.26 mln. BSE stakes are held by 20 legal entities. Among them are 5 local banks (Azer-Turk Bank, Azerbaijan Industry Bank (ASB), Kapital Bank, International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) and under liquidation United Credit Bank), 14 local and international investment companies, even Istanbul Stock Exchange (Borsa Istanbul).

Each of stakeholders, except ASB, holds 4.76% of shares of the company. ASB’s stake in the BSE amounted to 9.52%.