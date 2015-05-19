Baku Stock Exchange increases income on corporate segment of market

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of the Azerbaijani stock market reforms, the volume of trading in new types of financial instruments at the end of 2014 amounted to 4.3 billion manats, which is equal to 33% of the total market.

Report informs referring to the State Securities Committee, currently on the secondary market, 3 market makers providing services to ensure liquidity of 12 financial instruments, resulting in the volume of trade in corporate securities since 2009 increased more than 10 times.Innovation had a positive impact on the volume and structure of securities transactions. Last year, the volume of transactions in the stock market increased by 50% and reached a historic high - 13.2 billion manats.

"Since 2014, income capital of market institutions are formed largely not by trading in government instruments, but by the corporate sector, which provides the financial stability of these institutions.For comparison, if in 2008, 96% of the revenues of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) was formed at the expense of trading government securities, in 2014, more than 50% of revenues accounted for the corporate sector", reported in the State Committee.