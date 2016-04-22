Baku Metro declares on its losses

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Baku Metro" CJSC has finished the year 2015 with losses of 28.305 million AZN. Report was told in the company, "Baku Metro" CJSC's losses increased by 2.7% in comparison with the previous year.

In the reporting year, the company's revenues made 90.566 million AZN, and costs 118.871 million AZN. This, in turn, in comparison with 2014, more by 12.6% and 10.1%, respectively.

In addition, passenger revenues increased by 2.2% and made 43.005 million AZN in comparison with 2014. Also, the amount of subsidies from the budget increased by 5.47% and amounted to 37.998 million AZN.