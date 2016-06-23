Baku hosts International Insurance Forum

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, VII Azerbaijan International Insurance Forum (AIIF-2016) starts in Baku.

Report informs, the event brought together more than 250 participants from over 20 countries. Thus, top managers of national insurance, reinsurance and brokerage companies from Caucasus Region, Middle Asia, Europe, Turkey, Russia and CIS will attend the event, thus making it an excellent networking opportunity.

The event was organized with the support of the Financial Markets Control Chamber of Azerbaijan and the organizational support of AIA (Azerbaijan Insurance .

The two-day forum will cover such actual issues for the region as oversight mechanisms: the mega-regulator or classic controller; the new realities of the Azerbaijani insurance market - views and forecasts of the supervisory body; macroeconomic trends in the region and their impact on the insurance market; priority areas of the insurance market in the current situation and new methods of supervision. Also, the forum will consider new decisions for the development of the insurance market of the region and Azerbaijan; new approaches in insurance regulation and supervision.

The issue of reinsurance will also be in the center of attention of the event participants. The latter will discuss as well such topics as a new look at reinsurance; reinsurance decisions under conditions of the crisis in the region; the global trends of the reinsurance market; possible assistance of reinsurance development and diversification of the insurance market; the role of reinsurance in insurance companies’ financial stability in the current situation.

The forum participants will also touch upon the question of agricultural insurance, international experience and models in this area, the issue of adequate risk assessment, regulation of this sector by the state.

Another topic of discussion at AIIF-2016 will be the car insurance, particularly the rates and system of loss assessment, electronization of processes, new sales channels. Within the forum there will be organized reports and presentations on the creation of new insurance products, cooperation with banks in the field of life insurance and bank insurance, development of package insurance products.