Baku plays host to the Fifth Investors' Fair

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku has today hosted the Fifth Investors' Fair entitled "The Future of Microfinance: Challenges and Potential".

Report informs, main purpose of the event is to attract foreign investors to support the development of small and medium-sized businesses in the regions. Representatives of the Milli Majlis, the Ministry of Economy, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Financial Market Supervisory Authority of the Republic of Azerbaijan (FIMSA), the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers') Organisations of Azerbaijan Republic (ASK), the International Finance Corporation, banks, investment companies, financial experts, the press, etc. take part in the conference.

The Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association (AMFA), Jala Hajiyeva stressed that the goal of the event is to establish links between microfinance institutions, banks, investors / donors and service providers, seeking new opportunities in the market, and developing cooperation.

Chairman of the AMFA Management Board Suleyman Kalashov noted that microfinance is an important tool for poverty reduction.

Lawmaker Z. Samadzade stressed that most of the population has debts to financial institutions, including microfinance organizations.

Microfinance institutions were able to learn about new technological tools and opportunities of the sector.