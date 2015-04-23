'Baku' FC owes the state 75 thousand AZN

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ Tax Ministry has published a list of debtors not paid the taxes.
Report informs, 'Baku' Football Club is also in the list of debtors.
In a statement to Report, the Vice-President of "Baku" FC Yashar Seyidov confirmed the information and said that, debt occurred because of the 14-percent tax withheld from wages of employees: "We originated the tax debt of 14%, which must be held with staff salaries. We were given an extension to repay the debt. Debt is not very large, is about 75 thousand AZN."
Tural İbadlıNews Author