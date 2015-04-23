'Baku' FC owes the state 75 thousand AZN

'Baku' FC owes the state 75 thousand AZN

"This sum is withheld from the salary of workers 14 per cent tax payable"

23 April, 2015 17:41

https://report.az/storage/news/3e73b87368fff5f020e45fe9f3a7daf3/a385cb1a-6db7-46a7-996a-bda0fd0d2828_292.jpg Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ Tax Ministry has published a list of debtors not paid the taxes. Report informs, 'Baku' Football Club is also in the list of debtors. In a statement to Report, the Vice-President of "Baku" FC Yashar Seyidov confirmed the information and said that, debt occurred because of the 14-percent tax withheld from wages of employees: "We originated the tax debt of 14%, which must be held with staff salaries. We were given an extension to repay the debt. Debt is not very large, is about 75 thousand AZN."