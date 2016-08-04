 Top
    Baku branch of Bank Melli Iran makes a new appointment

    The chief accountant of the branch changed

    Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ A new chief accountant has been appointed for Baku branch of the Central Bank of Iran (Bank Melli Iran), a bank source said.

    According to the information, new chief accountant of the branch is Vugar Mirheydarov. He is a former Deputy Chairman of the Directors Board of "Günaybank" OJSC.

    Vugar Mirheydarov replaced Elkhan Rahimli in the post.

    Notably, Baku branch of Bank Melli Iran has been operating since 1993. The branch's authorized capital is 51 433 671 AZN.

