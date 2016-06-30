'Azərpoçt' will allocate micro-credits

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azərpoçt' LLC, which belongs to the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies, intends to allocate micro-credits. Currently, works are underway for full implementation of the pilot project.

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Communications and High Technologies Elmir Valizade said.

The idea was put forward some time ago and still remains. You know, in accordance with terms of the license, 'Azərpoçt' provides limited banking services. One of the directions of expansion of its activity is related to giving small loans and this project is being developed', E.Valizade noted.

Notably, allocation of nearly 2 million AZN from 'Azərpoct' domestic resources for crediting considered during previous discussions.