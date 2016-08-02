'AzerGold' starts emission of securities

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Financial Markets Control Chamber has registered emission of securities by 'AzerGold' CJSC.

Report informs, the emission considers placement of 2 mln securities, at par value of 1 AZN each.

The shares will be placed closed as 'AzerGold' is fully state-owned. Thus, the company's authorized capital of 2 mln AZN will be formed.

Notably, 'AzerGold' has been established on February 11, 2015, according to the order signed by President Ilham Aliyev. The company carries out research, exploration, development and management of non-ferrous metal ore deposits, introduction of new technologies in this field, modernization and efficient use of material and technical base as well as other works related to the development of this area.