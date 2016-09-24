222 flats will be given to military servants in Azeraijan

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ Another meeting of the Commission established with the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan republic on “Strengthening social protection of military servants of Armed Forces of Azerbaijan Republic” dated to December 28, 2011 was held yesterday.

Report was informed in Finance Ministry.

According to the information 222 military servants out of 404 who have served 20 years and more in Armed Forces were given flats. 304 servants included in housing waiting list.