Azerbaijani State Oil Fund sells 177,5 mln USD to banks

https://report.az/storage/news/2d77ea9630a1a3d09030c325f348b2ec/189d0844-1117-4095-9f9b-faee1ccdbdb6_292.jpg
Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republic (SOFAZ) put up for sale of 200 million USD through auctions of CentralBank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR).
Report was told at SOFAZ, as a result, funds in the amount of 177,45 million USD (nearly 89%) of means auctioned by the fund was sold to 13 banks.
'During the year, currency sale will be continued by SOFAZ through auctions', the fund states.
Günel AbbasovaNews Author