Azerbaijani State Oil Fund sells 177,5 mln USD to banks

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republic (SOFAZ) put up for sale of 200 million USD through auctions of CentralBank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR).

Report was told at SOFAZ, as a result, funds in the amount of 177,45 million USD (nearly 89%) of means auctioned by the fund was sold to 13 banks.

'During the year, currency sale will be continued by SOFAZ through auctions', the fund states.