Azerbaijani population spends 46% of revenue on food products

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October of 2017, volume of retail trade turnover in Azerbaijan amounted to 28,033.9 mln AZN.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee, this is more by 2.1% than in the same period in 2016.

45.9% or 12 861.4 mln AZN of the mentioned amount was spent on food products, 4.7% or 1 323.4 mln AZN on drinks and tobacco products, 18,2% or 5 103,6 mln AZN on textile products, clothing and equipment, 6.3% or 1 763.6 mln AZN on electrical goods and furniture, 0,7% or 208,4 mln AZN on computers, communication equipment and printing products, 1,4% or 385.8 mln AZN on pharmaceuticals and medical products, 5.3% or 1 486.5 million AZN on automotive fuel, 17,5% or 4 901,2 mln AZN on non-food products.