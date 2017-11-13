Azerbaijani Parliament to discuss state budget for 2018

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/dcb0619ccd99da06face4c0cac50f8ac/f3dce356-8e25-437f-88f3-66ae2f13a4c2_292.jpg

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Discussion of the state and consolidated budget projects of 2018 have been completed in the committees of Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, state budget package have been recommended for plenary session of Milli Majlis after being discussed in joint meetings of committees on human rights, youth and sports, international relations and inter-parliamentary ties, legal policy and state building, as well the regional issues.

Notably, before that during the two-day joint discussions of the Committees on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Public Associations and Religious Organizations, Agrarian Policy, Defense, Security and Fight against Corruption, Labor and Social Policy, Health, Family, Woman and Children Affairs, Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology, Science and Education, International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Ties, the document was unanimously recommended for a plenary session of the Parliament.