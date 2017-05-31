Azerbaijani Parliament ratifies 2016 state budget execution

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Currently, 2017 state budget execution is underway, important measures are being carried out to eliminate dependence on oil. New fiscal regulations and a strategy is being developed for the management of public debt".

Report informs, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said during discussion at today's plenary session of the parliament regarding the draft law on 2016 state budget execution.

S.Sharifov noted that despite difficulties in the last year, execution of important social responsibilities of the budget was achieved: "The economy has adapted to new realities. It refers both to public and private entities".

The minister also touched upon the issue on allocation of funds to political parties and said that the funds have been allocated in accordance with the law and there is no any problem".

At the end, draft law on 2016 state budget execution was ratified.