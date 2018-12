© Report https://report.az/storage/news/078d88d60661774223fd38fae8d84c74/a89d0310-9cd7-483d-bd0a-9bbbd302191f_292.jpg

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has today started the discussion of amendments draft to be made to the state budget of Azerbaijan for year 2017.

The amendments to the state and summary budget were adopted after the consideration and discussion.