Azerbaijani manat can be strengthened

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ "If the balance of payments is positive, strengthening of Azerbaijani manat can be a trend".

Report informs, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Elman Rustamov said answering questions of reporters on possible prospects for strengthening of the manat.

“Manat is in floating exchange rate regime. If the balance of payments is positive, the trend of strengthening of the manat can be formed. But only market solves it. Simply, the government and the CBA should think that the strengthening of the entire manat depends on the economic strategy implemented in the country. Support and diversification of export should be in the center of attention, the Central Bank governor said.