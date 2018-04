Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ The law on restructuring of problem loans in Azerbaijan should be adopted.

A member of the Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Ali Masimli said at today’s plenary meeting.

According to him, overdue loans in the country have increased and adoption of such a law can play an important role in meeting the expectations of people who faced credit problems.