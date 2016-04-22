Azerbaijani entrepreneurs offer consolidation of tax audits

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'The package of proposals, presented by American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) to Azerbaijani government in regard with economic reforms, also includes proposals on tax crimes'.

Report was told by 'AmCham' Tax and Customs Committee Chairman Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli: 'According to the existing legislation, detection of tax evasion amounting to more than 2 thousand AZN is considered tax crime. We believe it a very low amount and proposed its increase'.

Committee Chairman said that 'AmCham' experts don't consider tax investigations by Taxes Ministry correct.

According to B.Aslanbeyli, difference in interpretation (different approach to the mechanism of calculation) should be considered in tax crimes.

'AmCham' official said that no proposal presented to the government on administrative reforms: 'We have offers on consolidation of inspections of the Ministry of Taxes and the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF). Taxable wage base of entrepreneurs are controlled both by Taxes Ministry and the SSPF. In practice, both organizations have different approaches regarding the base and it causes additional problems. Therefore, we proposed deprive the SSPF of right of inspection and empower the Ministry of taxes'.