Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) increased by 4 432,7 mln. USD as of April 1, 2017.

Report informs citing the CBA, this is 63,4 mln. USD or 1.5% more compared with March 1.

Compared to beginning of the year, currency reserves increased by 458,3 mln. USD or 11,5% while in last 1 year increased by 366,9 mln. USD or 9%.