Azerbaijani banks switch to enhanced operation mode on the occasion of Islamic Games

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ On the occasion of 4th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Baku, upon recommendation of Financial Market Supervision Authority (FINSA), more than 40 branches of 24 banks operate in enhanced mode since May 12. Report was informed in FINSA.

According to information, 7 branches of local banks provide 7/24 banking, while other branches and departments operate in enhanced mode including on weekends to ensure convenient and uninterrupted currency exchange services for local and foreign citizens.

In relation with the Games, FINSA assigned a special monitoring group. Natives and tourists may contact FINSA staff on any occurred problem.

Elshan Samadov is coordinator of the group (e-mail: elshan.samadov@fmsa.az; phone.: (+994) 51 444 2532).