Azerbaijani banks stop to sell US-dollar

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Some commercial banks in Azerbaijan have suspended the sale of dollars in cash. Report informs, the main reason is the growth of current demand for US-dollar.

Besides this, governors of some banks are watching the situation in global markets, waiting for position, and became more careful regarding the process.

Report was told in the banking circles, "Bank of Baku", "Kapital Bank", "Zaminbank", "Kredobank" and others have already suspended the sale of cash dollar. There are branches of banks. A number of other commercial banks continue to sell in a limit.