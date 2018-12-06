Azerbaijani banks see 13% growth in deposits of foreign citizens

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ As of November 1, 2018, the deposits of non-residents in Azerbaijan-based commercial banks stood at AZN 844.6 million, up AZN 8.9 million or 1% from previous month, AZN 99.6 million or 13% in comparison to early 2018, Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Manat deposits declined by AZN 49.3 million or 36%, dollar deposits rose by AZN 58.2 million or 8%.

As of November 1, 2018, AZN 757.7 million or 90% of non-residents’ deposits in Azerbaijani banks was in foreign currency, AZN 86.9 million or 10% in manat.

Individual deposits amounted to AZN 8,140,000,000, including AZN 7,295,500,000 belonging to residents, AZN 844,600,000 to non-residents.