Azerbaijani banks' net profit makes 350 mln AZN as of September 1

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Total assets of banking sector in Azerbaijan made 29 491,7 mln AZN as of September 1, which is 6,2% less as compared with beginning of year, Report informs referring to the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) of Azerbaijan.

40,4% of assets or AZN 11 907,2 mln amounted for loans given to customers. Credit portfolio of banks decreased by 25,3% in first 8 months of this year.

Total liabilities of banks decreased by 10% in 8 months and made AZN 26 568,2 mln, deposit portfolio increased by 0,8% and reached AZN 16 535,1 mln. AZN 6 871,7 mln accounted for deposits of physical persons, AZN 9 663,4 mln - legal persons.

Deposits if population went down by 7,5% since beginning of the year, while deposits of companies up by 7,6%.

Liabilities of banks to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan decreased by 64,1% and made AZN 609,3 mln. in January- August.

In reporting period, balance sheet of credit organizations increased by 53,1% and reached AZN 2 923,6 mln.

In 8 months banks have accrued AZN 1 292,9 mln. of interest income, AZN 634,2 mln. of interest expenses, AZN 537,4 mln. of non-interest income, AZN 630,3 mln. of non-interest expenses. At the end, operating profit of banking sectors was AZN 565,8 mln.

Banks allocated AZN 196,8 mln. for creating special reserves to cover estimated losses on assets and made AZN 2,6 mln. income from other sources and paid AZN 21,3 mln. profit tax.

Therefore, banking sector of Azerbaijan completed the first 8 months of the year with AZN 350,8 mln. profit. AZN 134 mln. of this sum was generated on August.