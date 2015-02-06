Azerbaijani banks losing their customers

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Commercial banks operating in Azerbaijan lost 210.2 thousand customers in December 2014.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the number of bank customers decreased by 3.92% or 5,146 million in December. According to the information, 2.45% decline observed in the number of bank customers in annual comparison.

As of January 1, 5,050 million of the bank's customers were physical persons, legal persons were 96.5 thousand this year. A decrease per month was by 3.93% on physical persons and by 3.83% of legal entities. In comparison with the same period of the previous year decrease by 2.44% of physical persons, and 3.15% of legal entities observed.

During the reporting period, the number of customer accounts increased by 58,24 and made 14.242 million. Current accounts increased by 23,49% annually and made 10,447 million, deposit accounts rose by 21,85% and amounted to 658,2 thousand. 10.272 million current accounts accounted to physical persons, and 175.6 thousand to legal entities.