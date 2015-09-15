Azerbaijani banks limit the ATM network

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Only for one month in Azerbaijan closed about 20 ATMs. In July of this year, number of ATMs decreased by 18 units or 0.67% and amounted to 2685 units to 1 August, 2015.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank, such a phenomenon occurred for the first time. Since 2006, the reduction in the number of ATMs was observed once in January 2014, when down to 5 ATMs.

According to the information, 1,507 units or 56.13% of ATMs distributed in Baku, 1178 units or 43.87% in Azerbaijani regions. In the capital suspended the activities of 23 ATMs in the regions as an additional set of 5 ATMs.

During the reporting month, number of ATMs per capita has not changed and as of August 1 this year amounted to 1 unit per 3.6 thousand people.