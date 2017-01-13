 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani banks gradually restore currency sale - MONITORING

    Report conducted monitoring of currency market

    Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Commercial banks operating in Azerbaijan started to restore cash currency sale. Meanwhile some banks refuse to sell currency, while majority set various limits.

    Report’s monitoring revealed that AG Bank manage only purchase of foreign currency and reject buying requests. Damirbank, Muganbank, Khalg Bank and Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan also reject any sale of foreign currency.

    Currently, Atabank, International Bank of Azerbaijan, AFB Bank, Azerbaijan Industrial Bank, CDB Bank, Nikoil Bank, Bank Avrasiya and Bank BTB (only braches) sell US dollar depending on cash balance. It means that they sell cash to buyer, only if it’s available.

    Azer-Turk Bank set 10 thousand USD daily limit for sales. 100-150 per buyer is available in Amrahbank’s head office, but Euro is not available for sale. Limits vary in branches. Currency selling limits in some other banks are as follows: Rabitabank – 1000 USD, Silkway Bank – 300 USD or 200 EUR, Turanbank – 500 USD (there is no sale in head office), Unibank – 3000 USD, Bank of Baku – 1000 USD (in Head Office, Central branch and S.Vurgun branch), Kapital Bank – 5000 USD/EUR, Bank VTB (Azerbaijan) – 1000 USD/EUR or RUR equal to 1000 USD, Accessbank 200 USD/EUR.

    Although PASHA Bank doesn’t sell cash currency, but currency is available in cash machines (holders of PASHA Bank cards are charged 2% fee on official exchange rate)

    YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan sells currency only to its customers. Bank Respublika and Gunaybank reportedly sell foreign currency without limit. 

    Dollar (USD/AZN)Euro (EUR/AZN)Ruble (RUB/AZN)
     PurchaseSalePurchaseSalePurchaseSale
    1Atabank1,8000 1,8700 1,9000 1,9850 0,0300 0,0315
    2International Bank of Azerbaijan1,78671,87001,85911,99190,02980,0319
    3AFB Bank1,82001,86501,87801,9920--
    4Azerbaijan Industry Bank1,82001,87001,88001,9900--
    5Azer-Turk Bank1,78001,86501,89001,9900--
    6Amrahbank1.78671.87001.89001.99000,03010,0315
    7AGBank1,78001,88001,87802,0149--
    8BTB Bank1,80001,87301,89102,00000,02990,0316
    9Caspian Development Bank1,79001,85801,83001,97000,02900,0313
    10Demirbank1,78001,87501,87802,00000,02980,0318
    11Expressbank1,78671,87501,89001,99500,03000,3150
    12Rabitabank1,80001,87001,91201,98900,03030,0316
    13Silkway Bank1,78601,87501,89702,00000,02900,0314
    14Turanbank1,77001,87001,89001,99800,02900,0317
    15Muganbank1,79001,87101,86901,90100,02970,0316
    16Bank Nikoil1,78001,86001,89001,99000,03000,0315
    17Unibank1,79001,87001,85911,99190,02980,0316
    18Bank Respublika1,78671,86001,89701,97500,03010,0314
    19PASHA Bank1,81001,86501,88901,98010,02990,0314
    20Bank of Baku1,78501,87001,89501,97200,03000,0315
    21Xalq Bank1,78671,8700----
    22Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan1,80001,88001,81501,9900--
    23Gunaybank1,75001,87001,86002,0000--
    24KapitalBank1,78671,87201,88331,9900--
    25Bank VTB Azerbaijan1,78671,87001,89701,98600,03010,0315
    26Yapı Kredi Bank Azərbaycan1,82001,87501,80002,0100--
    27Accessbank1,78501,86701,8780198230,03010,0317
    28Bank Avrasiya1,80001,87001,86001,98000,02900,0310
    29NBC Bank1,80001,87001,89002,00500,02900,0313
    30Naxçıvanbank1,78671,87101,89141,98650,02960,0315
    31Bank Melli Iran-Baku1,82001,88001,92001,9800--
    32Pakistan National Bank-Baku------
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi