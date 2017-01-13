Azerbaijani banks gradually restore currency sale - MONITORING

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Commercial banks operating in Azerbaijan started to restore cash currency sale. Meanwhile some banks refuse to sell currency, while majority set various limits.

Report’s monitoring revealed that AG Bank manage only purchase of foreign currency and reject buying requests. Damirbank, Muganbank, Khalg Bank and Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan also reject any sale of foreign currency.

Currently, Atabank, International Bank of Azerbaijan, AFB Bank, Azerbaijan Industrial Bank, CDB Bank, Nikoil Bank, Bank Avrasiya and Bank BTB (only braches) sell US dollar depending on cash balance. It means that they sell cash to buyer, only if it’s available.

Azer-Turk Bank set 10 thousand USD daily limit for sales. 100-150 per buyer is available in Amrahbank’s head office, but Euro is not available for sale. Limits vary in branches. Currency selling limits in some other banks are as follows: Rabitabank – 1000 USD, Silkway Bank – 300 USD or 200 EUR, Turanbank – 500 USD (there is no sale in head office), Unibank – 3000 USD, Bank of Baku – 1000 USD (in Head Office, Central branch and S.Vurgun branch), Kapital Bank – 5000 USD/EUR, Bank VTB (Azerbaijan) – 1000 USD/EUR or RUR equal to 1000 USD, Accessbank 200 USD/EUR.

Although PASHA Bank doesn’t sell cash currency, but currency is available in cash machines (holders of PASHA Bank cards are charged 2% fee on official exchange rate)

YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan sells currency only to its customers. Bank Respublika and Gunaybank reportedly sell foreign currency without limit.