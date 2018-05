Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of Central Bank Elman Rustamov has met World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus Mercy Tembon to discuss the bank`s programs and projects in the country.

Report informs, E.Rustamov stressed the role of the World Bank in supporting economic reforms and institutional building in Azerbaijan.

Tembon praised the development programs carried out in Azerbaijan over the last 20 years.