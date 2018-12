Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Upper limit of domestic government borrowing in Azerbaijan to 2017 planned at 1 bln AZN, while of external public borrowing at 0.5 bln AZN.

Report informs, the draft law “On the state budget of 2017" says.

According to the draft, upper limit of state guarantees within year will be 10 bln AZN.