    Azerbaijan to allocate 250 mln AZN to social mortgage in 2018

    20 mln AZN will be allocated for rental costs of servicemen

    Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ 2018 state budget in Azerbaijan envisages allocation of 250 mln AZN to meet the population's demand for housing, acquiring subsidized housing and social mortgage.

    Report informs referring to the draft law "On the state budget for 2018".

    In addition, document says that 30 mln AZN will be allocated to provide working or in reserve military, serving 20 years or more, with housing and granting monetary compensation to them, as well as 20 mln AZN for rental costs of the servicemen.

    Also, 89 mln AZN will be provided to the "Baku Metro" CJSC, 10 mln AZN to the "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC. 

