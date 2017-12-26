Azerbaijan to allocate $ 150 mln from state budget for purchase of preferential apartments

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ $ 150 million will be allocated from the state budget to cover the housing needs of the population and purchase apartments on preferential terms.

Report informs referring to the number of issues related to the application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the 2018 State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan" approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

Thus, the expenses allocated in this direction in state budget for 2018 will remain unchanged.

Notably, the cost of housing needs in the revised 2017 state budget increased by 50% up to $ 150 million.