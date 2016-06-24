Azerbaijan State Oil Fund had a loss of $90 mln today

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republic (SOFAZ) has lost $86 million as a result of depreciation of the UK pound due to Brexit.

Report informs, according to the result of the first quarter of 2016, the Fund's portfolio at the 150.7 million GBP equivalent had a loss from the previous day rate (June 23) to June 24, at 12.am. 86 million USD.

According to these results, 4.9% of the Fund's assets places in GBP.

"Report" experts predict that GBP decline will continue and the loss of the fund will increase.