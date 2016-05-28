Azerbaijan spends bulk of external borrowing for infrastructure projects

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/e617324b52f2c4ba3d322e49227d47d1/f2a41476-8883-4ab4-814d-d6044848c26f_292.jpg

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ Main part of external borrowings of Azerbaijan aimed at infrastructure projects, and the smallest part for the implementation of industrial and other projects.

Report informs, report of the chamber on annual overview on implementation of Azerbaijan's state budget for 2015, declares.

61.7% of external borrowing accounted for infrastructure projects, 18.8% - placement of securities abroad, 3.4%- agriculture and land reclamation, 3.3% - economy and finance, 2 0% - social and cultural projects, 0.8% - industrial projects, 10.0% - to support other projects.

At the beginning of the year, total amount of credit agreements and other international financial organizations made 10.3 billion USD. The amount of funds used under these agreements amounted to 6.9 bln. USD.