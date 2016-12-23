In two months Azerbaijan sold 1/4 of gold reserves

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ 2.97 tons or 11,89% of gold reserves were sold in Azerbaijan in November 2016. Report informs citing the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to report, Azerbaijan's gold reserves fell to 22.015 tons as of December 1. The IMF's statement said that the 4.2 tons of gold (14,39%) sold in October 2015

Notably, according to the statement by State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), gold reserves of Azerbaijan were 30.170 tons in September. On the same date, the IMF's indicators show 29.182 tons of gold.