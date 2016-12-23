 Top
    Close photo mode

    In two months Azerbaijan sold 1/4 of gold reserves

    3 tons of gold were sold in November

    Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ 2.97 tons or 11,89% of gold reserves were sold in Azerbaijan in November 2016. Report informs citing the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

    According to report, Azerbaijan's gold reserves fell to 22.015 tons as of December 1. The IMF's statement said that the 4.2 tons of gold (14,39%) sold in October 2015

    Notably, according to the statement by State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), gold reserves of Azerbaijan were 30.170 tons in September. On the same date, the IMF's indicators show 29.182 tons of gold.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi