Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan expands the network of agreements on avoidance of double taxation and the Ministry of Taxes continues successful cooperation within the framework of existing agreements with the relevant authorities of other countries. Report informs, Head of International Relations of the Ministry of Taxes, Orkhan Musayev said today.

According to him, Azerbaijan is interested in the elimination of double taxation with other countries.

"At the moment, Azerbaijan signed international agreements on avoidance of double taxation with 48 countries, of which 45 are already in force. The agreements with Kuwait, Jordan and Spain will come into force after the completion of internal procedures in these countries. In addition, we have already reached agreement on a draft of similar agreements with Malta, Israel, Slovakia, Sweden, Ireland, Singapore, Denmark, India, San Marino and Morocco, as well as the protocol of the project on introduction of amendments and changes to the agreement signed in 1996 with Kazakhstan. Besides the above-mentioned countries, works are going on relevant projects even with seven countries, also have been made the exchange of model projects to negotiate with more than 15 countries", the head of the department added.