​Azerbaijan sees AZN 80M growth in monetary base last month

As of November 1, 2019 the monetary base in Azerbaijan stood at AZN 10,298,800,000, which is 0.8% or AZN 81.5 million more than previous month, 7.9% or AZN 753.1 million than early 2019, 12.5% or AZN 1,145,500,000 than a year earlier, Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
Azerbaijan sees AZN 80M growth in monetary base last monthAzerbaijan sees AZN 80M growth in monetary base last month
https://report.az/storage/news/33d55c9277cabf28595a2e467b308578/4b416d14-4287-4586-a3ef-184528ba2f4b_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- CBA currency exchange rates (05.11.2019) 05 November, 2019 / 09:41
- Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (05.11.2019) 05 November, 2019 / 09:26
- IAG buys “Air Europa” 04 November, 2019 / 13:41
- CBA currency reserves rose by more than $100M last month 04 November, 2019 / 11:27
- CBA currency exchange rates (04.11.2019) 04 November, 2019 / 10:07
- Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (02.11.2019) 02 November, 2019 / 09:55
- AFB Bank gets 41% decline in profit 01 November, 2019 / 16:31
- SOFAZ sees 1% decline in currency sale 01 November, 2019 / 15:54
- MCGF issues 114 mortgage loans in October 01 November, 2019 / 15:50
- Bank of Baku gets sharp rise in profit 01 November, 2019 / 12:41
Namiq HüseynovNews Author