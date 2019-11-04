​Azerbaijan sees AZN 80M growth in monetary base last month

As of November 1, 2019 the monetary base in Azerbaijan stood at AZN 10,298,800,000, which is 0.8% or AZN 81.5 million more than previous month, 7.9% or AZN 753.1 million than early 2019, 12.5% or AZN 1,145,500,000 than a year earlier, Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).