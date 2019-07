Azerbaijan sees 9% growth in gold production

17 July, 2019 12:55

https://report.az/storage/news/1e99bbfb502894c1a4ea98228f45c47d/de4569be-b90b-4116-8f39-3d495aaab280_292.jpg Azerbaijan produced 1,720.9 kg of gold in January-June 2019, up 8.9% compared to 2018, Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee. As of July 1, 2019, the stocks of finished products stood at 197.5 kg. Silver production increased 20.4% to 1,719.1 kg. Finished products made up 629.2 kg.