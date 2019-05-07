​Azerbaijan sees 8% decline in securities market

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/ee75f1bb96f776461910a799c26e86bf/e3c38083-4bf3-4e1c-8822-b79af5305306_292.jpg

In January-March 2019, the operations in Azerbaijan’s security market amounted to AZN 5,633,500,000, down 8.45% in comparison to a year earlier, Report informs citing the Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA).

The number of deals rose by 11.2% to reach 29,958.

In the reporting period, the operations made AZN 4,144,800,000 in the primary market, AZN 1,518,700,000 in the secondary market, respectively up 36.3% and down 51.7% by contrast to a year earlier.

The number of deals rose by 22.9% to 397 in the primary market and by 11% to 29,561 in the secondary market.