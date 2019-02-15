Azerbaijan sees 6% growth in money transfers from abroad

15 February, 2019 10:11

https://report.az/storage/news/91100f7b292248140d95efd889a3e73b/f7855e42-1ee9-4762-9499-196d38489e7a_292.jpg Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Money transfers from abroad to Azerbaijan in 2018 amounted to $1,080,000,000, up 6% from the previous year, 91.5% from 2016, Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).