 Top

Azerbaijan sees 6% growth in money transfers from abroad

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Money transfers from abroad to Azerbaijan in 2018 amounted to $1,080,000,000, up 6% from the previous year, 91.5% from 2016, Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Other news from category

Other News>

Last added

All news


Orphus sistemi