Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Money transfers from abroad to Azerbaijan in 2018 amounted to $1,080,000,000, up 6% from the previous year, 91.5% from 2016, Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
Azerbaijan sees 6% growth in money transfers from abroad
Namiq HüseynovNews Author