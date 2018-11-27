Azerbaijan sees 33% growth in insurance market

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October 2018, Azerbaijan-based 21 insurance companies’ premiums amounted to AZN 617.171 million, up 33.4% from previous year, Report informs citing the Financial Markets Supervisory Authority.

In the reporting period, the insurance payment stood at AZN 205.96 million, up 0.65% in comparison to a year earlier.

The insurers paid AZN 33.4 for each AZN 100 premium in January-October2018, while it was AZN 44.2 a year earlier.