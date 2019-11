As of October 1, 2019, the overdue loans in Azerbaijan amounted to AZN 1,442,900,000, down 3.2% from previous month, 9% from early 2019, and 17.5% from a year earlier, Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Troubled loans constituted 10.1% in the total loan portfolio, against 10.8% in late August, 12.2% in late 2018 and 14.2% in late September 2018.