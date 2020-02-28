Azerbaijan sees 21% rise in provision of crediting

As of February 1, 2020, the provision of crediting in Azerbaijan-based credit organizations stood at AZN 15,116,400,000, up 1.45% from a month earlier, 20.5% from the previous year, Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
