 Top

Azerbaijan sees 21% rise in provision of crediting

Azerbaijan sees 21% rise in provision of crediting
© google.az

As of February 1, 2020, the provision of crediting in Azerbaijan-based credit organizations stood at AZN 15,116,400,000, up 1.45% from a month earlier, 20.5% from the previous year, Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!